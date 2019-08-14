Hydro Protocol Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $163,548.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.04520851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

