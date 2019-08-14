HyperLoot 24-Hour Volume Tops $144,394.00 (HLT)

HyperLoot (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, HyperLoot has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperLoot token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00005290 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. HyperLoot has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $144,394.00 worth of HyperLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00268215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.01376655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000459 BTC.

HyperLoot Profile

HyperLoot’s total supply is 249,596,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,943,360 tokens. The official message board for HyperLoot is medium.com/hyperloot-protocol. The official website for HyperLoot is hyperloot.net. The Reddit community for HyperLoot is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperLoot’s official Twitter account is @Hyperlootre.

HyperLoot Token Trading

HyperLoot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

