i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,509. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 90.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

