IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.00. IES shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

