II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.57. II-VI posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 988,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,181. II-VI has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

In other II-VI news, Director Shaker Sadasivam bought 14,250 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in II-VI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 714,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.