Imdex (ASX:IMD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.29. Imdex shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 578,748 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

About Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

