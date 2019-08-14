Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,535,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $18,748,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,726,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,241,402 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunomedics stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

