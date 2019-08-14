Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 372,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Imperial Oil worth $112,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,514. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

