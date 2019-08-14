Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.40

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.51, with a volume of 257069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

