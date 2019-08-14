Impleum Hits Market Capitalization of $50,595.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Impleum has a market cap of $50,595.00 and $30.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Impleum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,596,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,273,431 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

