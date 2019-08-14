Incent Trading Down 11.8% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. Incent has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $37,670.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.01379970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

