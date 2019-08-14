ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,185,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.70.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 28.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 20.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 521,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

