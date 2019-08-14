Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $34.16 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

