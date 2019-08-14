INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 25,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,894. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

