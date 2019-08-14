Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

