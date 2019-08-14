InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

InnerWorkings stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INWK. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 403,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 256,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

