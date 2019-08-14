Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,053.29% and a negative net margin of 34.02%.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

