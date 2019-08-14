InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPO. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$0.60 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

