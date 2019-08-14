Insider Buying: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider David Edward Johnson purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £72,100 ($94,211.42).

David Edward Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, David Edward Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,712.27).

LON DGOC opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.03. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

