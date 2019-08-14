Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 3,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NICK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 36,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

