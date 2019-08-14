Insider Buying: Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £55,900 ($73,043.25).

VTC traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,115 ($14.57). 34,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,097.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Vitec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTC shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

