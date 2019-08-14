Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,668,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234,508. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.12.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.