Insider Selling: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $44,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 440,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,280. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

