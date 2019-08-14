Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells 4,371 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JAZZ traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. 192,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.