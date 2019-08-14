Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

