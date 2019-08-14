Insight Chain (INB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.82 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. Insight Chain has a market cap of $98.12 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00377619 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006799 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Insight Chain

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.