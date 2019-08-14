Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 428,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,760,980. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

