Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,563,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 1,748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TILE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 370,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.46. Interface has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 379,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $19,838,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

