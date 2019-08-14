International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.87.

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey sold 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,088,618 shares in the company, valued at C$803,544.72. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,100 shares of company stock worth $4,290.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

