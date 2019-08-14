Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Earnings Results

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Interpace Diagnostics Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 9,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,670. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Interpace Diagnostics Group makes up 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

