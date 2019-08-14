InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InterXion were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 134,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INXN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.93.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

