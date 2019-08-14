Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.