Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.59, 100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) by 473.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.