Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Position Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,816,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,800,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 599,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after buying an additional 276,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

