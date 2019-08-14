Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 61,649 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,146. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

