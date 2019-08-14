Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Opus Bank (OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.50.

8/7/2019 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

8/2/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

7/30/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

7/17/2019 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2019 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

7/2/2019 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2019 – Opus Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

6/21/2019 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Opus Bank stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 163.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Opus Bank by 11,397.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

