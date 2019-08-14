Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Servicemaster Global (SERV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE: SERV) recently:

8/9/2019 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

8/7/2019 – Servicemaster Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 27,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,220. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

