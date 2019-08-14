Investors Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Put Options (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,145 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 713% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.