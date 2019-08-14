Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.49 Million

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post $46.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.58 million and the lowest is $46.41 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $185.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.92 million to $185.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.27 million, with estimates ranging from $191.31 million to $193.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.25 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRET stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. 81,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

