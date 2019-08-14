iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 165,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,700. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $113.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

