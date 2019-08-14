iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BMV:SHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.64.

