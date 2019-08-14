iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Shares Sold by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,156 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

BMV SHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

