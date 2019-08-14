iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.7% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,747,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,003,000 after buying an additional 526,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 2,357,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

