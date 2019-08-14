iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after buying an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,892,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,337,000 after buying an additional 1,996,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,985,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87.

