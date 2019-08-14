iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

