iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,628. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

