iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

IJR traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 155,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,151. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

