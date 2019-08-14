iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. 147,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,151. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

