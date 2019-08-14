iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,488,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,889 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,738,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,599,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 970,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

