iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 1,905,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,005,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.